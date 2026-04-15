DLSS Enabler is a tool created by modders that, as its namesake suggests, enables frame generation on unsupported GPUs. By unsupported, we mean non-RTX 50 Series GPUs, which include AMD Radeon GPUs and, of course, NVIDIA’s own GeForce RTX 40 Series.

What Is DLSS Enabler?

As a quick primer, DLSS Enabler is an upscaler created by modder Nexus Mods, designed to bring a form of multiframe generation (MFG) to non-NVIDIA GPU such as, as mentioned at the beginning, AMD’s Radeon GPUs and NVIDIA’s own RTX 40 Series. We say a form of MFG, because the technology doesn’t technically use NVIDIA’s DLSS technology, and yes, this is despite its namesake.

The new update to DLSS Enabler technically emulates NVIDIA’s recent DLSS 4.5 update that is capable of generating up to 6x more frames via MFG, compared to the 4x that DLSS 4 was able to. NVIDIA says that the new transformer was trained using more powerful hardware and a larger dataset, giving the model five times more compute. This allows greater context awareness across scenes and more intelligent use of pixel sampling and motion vectors, while also improving DLSS Super Resolution.

Democratising MFG

Getting back on point, Nexus Mods’ latest update for DLSS Enabler, users interested in trying the new update will need to use version 4.5.0.0 and will require newer Streamline 2.11 files in the target game. Also, users may need to manually force the mode in-game if those options aren’t exposed.

For AMD and Intel GPUs, it has to be made clear that this update will not initialise DLSS 4.5 MFG on them. These GPUs will still rely on FSR-based Frame generation via OptiScaler. Ironically, AMD’s Radeon GPUs do not, both officially and technically, support multiframe generation through its own FSR technology. FSR Redstone did introduce ML Frame Generation but again, that’s not MFG; it seems that the the availability of the technology will only be made towards its next generation RDNA5 architecture.

(Source: Videocardz, Nexus Mods)