Sony launched the ULT Tower 10 all the way back in 2024. Now, nearly two years later, it has gotten a follow-up of sorts. This comes in the form of the Tower 9AC, which essentially serves as a smaller, and slightly more affordable, alternative.

Measuring in at about 410 x 910 x 456 mm, it’s slightly smaller than the Sony ULT Tower 10 in every way. Just slightly lighter, too, as it weighs 28.5kg. So overall, still a pretty large tower of a speaker. That being said, it carries most of the features that the larger and older sibling does. This includes the 360-degree Party Sound and Party Light features.

The company also says that the Sony ULT Tower 9AC sports Party Connect, which allows it to link with up to 100 compatible speakers. And for the more talented among us, it can also serve as a guitar amp if you need it to. Of course, the Tower 9AC sees the return of the ULT line’s signature multiple bass modes. Per the brand’s own description, ULT 1 provides a “deeper, lower frequency bass” while ULT 2 does “powerful punchy bass” instead.

As for the hardware that actually drives the sound, the Sony ULT Tower 9AC has four tweeters split between the front and back. Accompanying them are two mid-range speakers and one woofer, the latter also being dubbed the X-Balanced Speaker Unit.

For the interested, the Sony ULT Tower 9AC is already available, with a price of RM3,699. The company says that there’s an ongoing early bird promo going on, but did not mention when it ends. But while it’s ongoing, buyers can also get a RM300 rebate, plus a Wireless ULTMIC1 worth RM799 thrown in.