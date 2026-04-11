Sony will be releasing new products under its gaming-focused Inzone branding. In a new teaser posted on X, the company revealed that it will be launching these devices on 14 April 2026 at 9AM. That translates to 15 April 2026 at midnight for us, by the way.

For now, the brand has not delved into the specifics of the upcoming products. The teaser image itself is pretty vague, only showing the silhouettes of the upcoming devices. That said, we can probably expect four new items. And based on the previous releases, the lineup could include a headset and a pair of earbuds. Meanwhile, the other products could be a monitor, as well as a mouse and mousepad.

Although Sony is keeping details under wraps, there have been a few leaks regarding the upcoming items, particularly the headset. Apparently, it will be called the Inzone H6 Air and will serve as a cheaper alternative to the Inzone H9 II. As per the leak, it will be the first open-back headset in the Inzone range.

In terms of design, the H6 Air will reportedly feature a perforated aluminum grille, allowing air and sound to flow freely for a better soundstage. Furthermore, the leak claims that the headset will be the lightest in the Inzone lineup, weighing just 199g, or 216g if you include the microphone. Speaking of which, this is a bidirectional boom microphone with AI-driven noise reduction.

Other than that, the H6 Air is rumoured to incorporate speaker technology based on Sony’s MDR-MV1 headphones, but optimised for gaming. In addition to this, the headset will reportedly come with advanced spatial audio features. These include 7.1 surround sound processing and 360 Spatial Sound. Moreover, the brand is apparently working with PlayStation Studios to develop optimised sound profiles. This may result in improved directional audio in games.

Of course, this information did not come from an official source. We will only know for sure once the products launch. Fortunately, it won’t be a long wait until the day of the announcement.

(Source: Sony Inzone via X, Billbil-kun via Notebookcheck)