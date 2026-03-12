Last year, Microsoft launched the Xbox Full Screen Experience (FSE) for handhelds, starting with the ASUS ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X. Now, the company has announced that it will be bringing FSE – or Xbox mode, as it’s now called – to “all Windows 11 PC form factors” soon. This includes devices like laptops, desktops and tablets.

During Microsoft’s Game Developers Conference 2026 keynote, Jason Ronald, Vice President of Next Generation at Xbox, revealed that the rollout will begin in April. That said, the executive noted that it is starting with select markets, although he did not mention which regions specifically.

Previously, the company offered the interface for Windows 11 PCs through its Windows Insider programme. Designed to allow players to seamlessly switch between productivity and play, Xbox mode promises a controller-optimised Xbox experience that “embraces the openness of Windows”. Players can browse their library, launch games, use Game Bar, and switch between apps. Naturally, there is also the full-screen gaming experience, as the old name says. Basically, it’s the brand’s answer to Steam’s Big Picture mode. Other than that, the software supposedly frees up 2GB worth of memory, promising improvements in performance.

Xbox mode underscores Microsoft’s greater vision to unify Xbox and Windows. These efforts will eventually culminate in its next generation console, which carries the codename Project Helix. The device will allow players to run both their Xbox and PC games. Following its announcement last week, the company confirmed that it will run on a custom AMD SoC. Other than that, Microsoft plans to ship alpha versions of the hardware to developers next year.

(Source: Xbox [blog], Windows [blog])