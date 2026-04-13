The government is working to expand its EV charger-tracking infrastructure. Via the Housing and Local Government Ministry, it is looking into providing real-time data on EV charging bays throughout the country. According to The Star, the ministry was cited as saying that the Malaysia Automotive, Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii) is currently working on a more comprehensive and integrated system.

Said system will be known as the e-Mobility Service Platform (eMSP). And when it’s operational, it will be integrated via an application programming interface (API), with the existing Malaysia Electric Vehicle Charging network (MEVnet) dashboard. This will in turn enable synchronised and up-to-date public data.

For context, the MEVnet dashboard tracks the rollout of EV charging infrastructure. It was jointly developed by the Town and Country Planning Department (PLAN-Malaysia) and the Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC). That being said, the report says that the ministry acknowledges that the public dashboard has yet to reflect the latest nationwide figures due to an ongoing transition in data management.

Per a statement to the publication, the ministry says that “MARii is currently developing th eMSP, a more comprehensive system designed to provide real-time updates and improve data consistency at the national level”. With that in mind, “the collection of data has been transferred from MGTC to MARii”.

The ministry itself will be playing a supporting role via PLAN-Malaysia, focusing on planing and implementation of EV charger bays, including developing planning guidelines and approval procedures at the local authority level. The Energy Commission, on the other hand, servies as the regulatory authority, overseeing things like utilisation rates and congestion at existing charging stations.

(Source: The Star)