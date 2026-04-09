Dyson already makes a variety of appliances, but that doesn’t stop the brand from expanding its repertoire. The company has introduced its first portable handheld fan, called the HushJet Mini Cool Fan. If the name sounds a little familiar, that’s because the product uses the company’s proprietary air projection system, which first appeared on the HushJet Purifier Compact.

Like many of the brand’s offerings, the Dyson HushJet Mini Cool Fan sports a bladeless design. It features a brushless motor that spins at up to 65,000 RPM, delivering focused airflow of up to 25m/s. Other than that, the portable fan comes with five speeds. There is also a boost mode for situations that call for quick cooling. On the subject of battery life, the company claims that the fan’s 5,000mAh rechargeable battery can offer up to six hours of use on a single charge.

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As mentioned earlier, the fan comes with the HushJet air projection system. This tech is designed to deliver efficient airflow with reduced turbulence, making the device quieter. According to Dyson, the device produces 52dBA of noise at its lowest setting. On the other hand, the fan can get as loud as 72.5dBA with boost mode engaged.

The fan’s components are all packed into a cylindrical body with a 38mm diameter, which is the same measurement as the PencilVac. The top of the device sports a nozzle, which can be rotated to direct air either upwards or at an angle. Furthermore, the device weighs 212g for easy handling. That said, it can also stand on its own.

Other than that, the company also has a lanyard, so the user can wear it around their neck for hands-free cooling. Other accessories include a charging stand and travel pouch, with more options coming later. These include a universal mount and grip clip for easy attachment to items or clothing.

The Dyson HushJet Mini Cool Fan comes in three colours: Ink/Cobalt, Carnelian/Sky, and Stone/Blush. At the moment, the fan is not yet available on our shores. In the meantime, prospective buyers can register their interest via the brand’s website.

(Source: Dyson press release)