If you tried making a midnight purchase earlier today with your CIMB debit card, you might have noticed that your transaction did not go through. That is because CIMB announced late last night that it will be carrying out scheduled maintenance for its debit card services, resulting in temporary downtime at selected times throughout April.

According to a notice on its official website, CIMB says the maintenance will prevent customers from using their debit cards for purchases, both in-store and online. The service disruption will take place starting today, 7 April, all the way until 25 April.

Customers are encouraged to refer to the published schedule at https://t.co/nGJHrnR9kp Please plan your payments ahead of these times; or you may proceed with your transaction via CIMB OCTO, CIMB Clicks or DuitNow.

(2/3) — CIMBMalaysia (@CIMBMalaysia) April 6, 2026

The affected dates are as follows:

7 April – 12:00AM to 7:30AM

9 April – 12:00AM to 2:00AM

10 April – 12:00AM to 5:00AM

16 April – 12:00AM to 2:00AM

25 April – 12:00AM to 6:00AM

Thankfully, the maintenance will take place past midnight and into the early hours of the morning, when most physical stores are closed. Despite this, the bank still recommends that users plan their payments in advance to avoid any disruption.

However, according to the bank’s official X post, users can still carry out transactions via CIMB OCTO, CIMB Clicks, and DuitNow despite the ongoing maintenance. For those using the CIMB OCTO app for certain types of transactions, keep in mind that you will need to authenticate each purchase using either your biometric verification, your device passcode, or your CIMB OCTO app password to successfully complete the transaction.

This is not the first time the company has carried out maintenance for its debit card services. A similar exercise was conducted just last month, though the company announced the service disruption a few weeks in advance.

(Source: CIMB [Notice], [X])