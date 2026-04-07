LG has officially announced its 2026 QNED evo Mini LED TV lineup, headlined by ultra-large 115-inch and 100-inch models. The new series also includes additional variants under the QNED lineup, such as the QNED70. Beyond just size, LG says the TVs come equipped with AI-driven picture and audio features designed to enhance sports, gaming, and general home entertainment experiences on a larger screen.

For the uninitiated, QNED is LG’s premium LCD TV technology that combines Quantum Dot and NanoCell colour layers with Mini LED backlighting. According to the company, this setup enables higher brightness, more accurate colours, and improved contrast compared to conventional LCD TVs. On top of that, LG says the TVs feature Dynamic QNED Color Pro for improved colour accuracy, along with Precision Dimming Ultra for better detail in darker scenes.

The lineup runs on LG’s α (Alpha) 8 AI Processor Gen 3, which the company says helps deliver better visuals on screens up to 115 inches while maintaining brightness, colour, and detail. The new models also incorporate LG’s OLED Light Control technology.

AI Visual And Audio Upscaling

As mentioned earlier, the 2026 QNED evo Mini LED lineup also comes with AI upscaling. LG says its AI Super Upscaling uses deep learning to analyse on-screen objects and refine textures, edges, and fine details for a more natural-looking 4K image.

The lineup also includes several AI-driven features, such as AI Picture Pro, which can detect and enhance faces, bodies, and other key elements to improve depth and overall detail. There’s also Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, which analyses each frame to refine brightness and contrast more precisely. On the audio side, AI Sound Pro is said to deliver virtual 11.1.2 channel surround sound, offering clearer spatial separation and a more immersive soundstage.

webOS 26 smart TV Platform For Better Sports Viewing

The 2026 LG QNED evo TVs run on webOS 26, which includes features for following live sports. Sports Portal offers scores, schedules, and standings in one place, while Sports Alert lets users receive notifications for specific teams and leagues. An on-screen AI Concierge card provides key stats, match progress, and game predictions without switching apps.

AI Personalisation And Security

In addition to keeping track of sports games, the webOS 26 platform can also better cater to specific individuals. Voice ID lets the TV recognise individual users and automatically load their personalised My Page.

The aforementioned AI Concierge also provides context-aware suggestions as well as quick access to a variety of functions based on the current viewing activity. Furthermore, the TV’s multi-AI capabilities are powered by Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot. This allows users to ask questions, check information, and search for other related content while watching. For security, the TVs use LG Shield, an AI-powered framework built into LG smart devices that protects user data with advanced encryption.

Up To 165Hz Refresh Rate And Motion Booster

For those who’d like to play games, the press release notes that the QNED evo TVs support variable refresh rates up to 165Hz, AMD FreeSync Premium, and Auto Low Latency Mode to reduce stutters and input lag. Certain models also include Motion Booster, which can increase the refresh rate to 330Hz to help reduce motion blur. Additionally, the TV also has LG Gaming Portal, which provides users access to thousands of cloud gaming services and native web games.

2026 QNED Lineup And Availability

LG’s 2026 QNED evo lineup includes Mini LED models from QNED90 to QNED80, covering a range of screen sizes. The QNED90 is LG’s flagship, featuring a 115-inch display with Mini LED, Dynamic QNED Color Pro, and Precision Dimming Ultra, aimed at gamers and sports fans. The 100-inch QNED85 is positioned for home entertainment.

Other models include the QNED82, QNED8M, and QNED80, all offering Mini LED clarity for everyday viewing. The QNED70 Mini LED, meanwhile, is designed to balance size, performance, and accessibility.

LG says that the 2026 QNED evo TV lineup will be available in Korea, the U.S., and European countries this month. However, the press release also details that the product will make its way to other markets throughout the year.

(Source: LG press release)