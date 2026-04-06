Earlier today, Batik Air announced new direct flights to Shanghai, China, and Sydney, Australia, beginning in June and July, respectively. In an official statement, the airline said the move aims to strengthen its international network and reflects its “continued commitment to supporting sustained travel demand” ahead of Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

The Kuala Lumpur-Shanghai service will commence on 23 June 2026. Batike Air notes that this is a significant milestone while complimenting its existing services to Changsha, Chengdu, Guangzhou, Kunming, Xiamen, and Zhengzhou. Batik Air will operate the route using a Boeing 737 aircraft. The all-in-one fare starts from RM399 for economy class and RM1,679 for business class.

Meanwhile, the Kuala Lumpur-Sydney service will begin on 1 July 2026. This time around, Batik Air will operate the route with Airbus A330 aircraft, citing their “enhanced capacity and comfort on long-haul travel”. The company states that the new non-stop Sydney service will operate seven times a week. The all-in-one fare starts from RM749 for economy class and RM4,069 for business class.

“Together, these developments reflect a strategic, demand-driven approach to strengthening links with two of the region’s most influential markets,” the company said in its announcement. “The expansion underscores the airline’s continued focus on aligning its network with evolving market conditions while maintaining a balanced and forward-looking growth strategy.”

Batik Air CEO Datuk Chandran Rama Muthy said the improved air connectivity will play a key role in driving inbound travel growth ahead of Visit Malaysia 2026. He added that China and Australia remain key markets, with the new routes expected to further strengthen economic links and people-to-people ties.

“Despite the broader global environment, the outlook for travel demand remains positive,” Muthy adds. “The airline remains focused on maintaining a balanced and sustainable approach to growth, identifying opportunities where demand is strongest while continuing to support Malaysia’s position as a preferred destination in the region.”

(Source: Batik Air)