Sony’s Xperia 1 series has remained visually consistent for years, but that streak may be ending with the upcoming Sony Xperia 1 VIII. A series of leaked renders allegedly from case manufacturers circulating online suggest that the next flagship could introduce one of the most noticeable design shifts the lineup has seen in recent memory.

If Sony follows its usual release cadence, the successor to the Sony Xperia 1 VII is expected to make its debut around June. While the images originate from sources such as Weibo and should be treated cautiously, a reputable online Sony community indicates that the overall design is relatively close to the final product.

A Redesigned Rear

The most striking change appears at the back. Sony is reportedly replacing its familiar vertical or pill-shaped camera layout with a pre-iPhone 17 inspired square camera island, housing three lenses alongside an LED flash.

Despite the redesign, the camera system is still expected to carry Zeiss T* branding, indicating that Sony’s ongoing partnership with the German optics specialist remains intact. Some leaks also suggest that the new module could accommodate a larger sensor, potentially explaining the change in layout. There are even mentions of a possible 200MP telephoto camera, though this remains unverified.

Goodbye Top And Bottom Bezels

Equally notable are the changes on the front. Sony appears to be ditching its signature thick top and bottom bezels in favour of a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. This would align the Xperia series more closely with current flagship trends, but it may come at a cost.

The removal of those bezels could also mean the disappearance of Sony’s front-firing stereo speakers, a long-standing feature that helped define the Xperia experience. If true, it would signal a shift in priorities from symmetry and multimedia focus towards a more conventional all-screen design.

Familiar Features Still Intact

Despite the broader redesign, several signature Sony elements seem to be sticking around. The device is expected to retain its tall 21:9 aspect ratio display, marking a return from the 19.5:9 panel used in the previous generation.

Other carryovers reportedly include a dedicated camera shutter button on the side, and standard USB-C and SIM tray placement at the bottom. You can also breathe a sigh of relief as the 3.5mm headphone jack, a feature that’s long abandoned by most flagship smartphones, is retained on Sony’s upcoming device. According to the leaks, it appears on the top of the device.

Beyond design, early rumours point to meaningful hardware improvements, including featuring a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset at its core. Unfortunately, other details such as battery and memory configurations are still unknown at this time.

(Source: Weibo / Sumaho Digest / Android Authority)