The Lenovo Legion Go 2 has received a significant price hike in Malaysia, following a recent change in other regions, which saw the device surge well beyond its original launch price. Initially introduced last September, the handheld is now listed at nearly US$2,000 in some markets, marking a sharp increase over a relatively short period.

These increases align with global adjustments reported by retailers such as Best Buy, where the Legion Go 2 is currently listed at US$1,999. That represents a US$150 jump from its prior US$1,850 price, and a total increase of US$650 over its original MSRP. At the time of writing, the device is also marked as unavailable on the retailer’s site, with no confirmed restock timeline.

Locally, the impact is just as pronounced. Malaysian retail pricing for the Legion Go 2 on Lenovo’s official website has jumped by as much as RM1,720, depending on the configuration. The 32GB RAM and 512GB storage variant, for instance, now starts at RM5,999, up from RM4,739. Meanwhile, higher-priced listings for the same configuration have climbed to RM6,739 from RM5,279, while the 32GB + 1TB model now reaches RM7,109, compared to its previous RM5,399 price point.

The primary driver behind these price changes is the ongoing memory shortage affecting the broader tech industry. Demand for RAM and storage components has surged due to the rapid expansion of AI data centres, pushing up costs across the supply chain. As a result, manufacturers are facing mounting pressure to adjust pricing or delay product launches until component availability stabilises.

Lenovo has yet to issue an official statement regarding the price increases. Meanwhile, the company’s original Lenovo Legion Go and its more affordable counterpart, the Lenovo Legion Go S, remain unaffected for now.

Interestingly, the ripple effect has yet to fully impact other handheld gaming PCs in Malaysia. At the time of writing, devices such as the MSI Claw, ASUS ROG Ally, Steam Deck OLED, and ZOTAC GAMING ZONE are still being sold at their original launch prices.

Lenovo Legion Go (original)

Ryzen Z1: RM3,099

Ryzen Z1 Extreme: RM3,399

Ryzen Z1 Extreme, 1TB: RM3,999

Lenovo Legion Go S

RM3,299

MSI Claw

Claw A1M (Ultra 7): RM3,299

Claw 7 AI+: RM4,199

Claw 8 AI+: RM4,699 – RM4,999

ASUS ROG Ally

ROG Ally (2023): RM2,499

ROG Ally X (2024): RM4,299

ROG Xbox Ally: RM2,699

ROG Xbox Ally X: RM4,299 – RM4,799

Steam Deck OLED (depending on store)

512GB: RM2,989 – RM3,199

1TB: RM3,699 – RM3,899

ZOTAC GAMING ZONE

RM3,699

That said, it remains unclear how long these prices will hold. If the current memory crunch persists, other brands may eventually follow suit, potentially pushing handheld gaming PCs further out of reach for budget-conscious buyers.

(Source: Notebookcheck / Lenovo Malaysia [official website])