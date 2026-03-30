While power banks have become indispensable, they can pose safety risks aboard airplanes. Over time, regulations and restrictions have been implemented to minimise these risks, although many of these vary depending on the airline. Recently, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) announced new standards for lithium battery-powered power banks. Over the weekend, the agency declared that each airline passenger may only carry a maximum of two power banks.

In addition to the new limit, passengers are prohibited from recharging the devices during flights. That said, flight crew members are still permitted to carry and use the power banks in line with the operational requirements of the aircraft. As per the ICAO’s statement, these new regulations are in place as of 27 March 2026.

According to the organisation, the decision to implement these regulations followed recommendations from its Dangerous Goods Panel. Furthermore, the 36-state ICAO Council has approved these restrictions. An addendum to the technical instructions will be distributed to all 193 ICAO member states.

It is worth noting that some companies, including Malaysia Airlines, have already introduced similar rules aboard their aircraft. Last year, Batik Air declared that passengers are not allowed to stow power banks in the overhead compartment. The introduction of these rules followed instances of the devices overheating and catching fire.

While frequent flyers should already be familiar with these rules by now, the standards introduced by the ICAO should reduce any second guessing. Of course, some airlines may still have additional restrictions in place.

(Source: ICAO)