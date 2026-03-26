For those who drive an EV, finding an available charging station can be a struggle, particularly during the holiday season as people prepare for long journeys. The problem is made worse when certain users leave their vehicles plugged in long after charging has finished. To help combat this issue, Gentari will introduce Idle Fees across its charging network.

In a Facebook post, the company declared that the new fees will take effect starting from 30 March 2026. As per the announcement, a RM0.40/minute charge will apply when an EV remains plugged in for more than 15 minutes after charging ends. This fee serves to incentivise drivers to move on once they are done charging their vehicles, freeing up stations for others.

The Idle Fees will replace the existing Overstay Fees, which currently apply after one hour of DC charging or four hours of AC charging. Conversely, the new Idle Fees will impose the same RM0.40/minute rate once the grace period has lapsed. Furthermore, the fees will apply at all Gentari chargers, with some notable exceptions. According to the FAQ page, the following locations are exempt from the new fees:

Perdana Hotel Kota Bharu, Kelantan

Espira Kinrara, Selangor

Villea Rompin, Pahang

Perdana Hotel Kuala Lumpur

MK Land Bukit Merah, Perak

Villea Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan

Luma Hotel Kota Kinabalu

Villea Morib, Selangor

It is worth noting that there is no maximum cap for the fees, so drivers should move their EVs quickly once their charging sessions have ended. According to Gentari, the Gentari Go App will sent the user a push notification prompting them to unplug their vehicle. Naturally, any incurred fees will be included in the charging session bill, which can be viewed in the app.

(Source: Gentari Go via Facebook)