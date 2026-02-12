If you drive an EV, chances are you’ve charged it at a Gentari charging point. You may even be subscribed to the Gentari Go Power Passes, which offered savings of up to 50% when you charge at its charging stations. If you haven’t, the bad news is that those plans have been discontinued. In their place are two new subscription plans, though discounts here only go up to 30%.

The first of these two is the Gentari Go Starter plan, which costs RM350 a year. For this, you get 15% off EV charging across Gentari’s network across the country. You can ultimately save more than the RM350 that you paid for the annual plan, but you can’t stack up your savings forever. Per its website, your savings will cap out once you’ve accumulated up to RM1,000. Once you hit the limit, you’ll no longer benefit from the discount for the rest of the subscription year.

For heavier users, there’s the Go Plus plan for RM699 per annum. For double the price of your yearly subscription, you get double the discount, at 30%. Proportionally, your “utilisation cap policy” for the year, as the company calls it, has also been doubled to RM2,000. Probably worth mentioning at this point is that the one-year validity starts from the date of purchase. SoyaCincau also reports that the first 100 customers who sign up will get a complimentary box of four Dunkin’ Donuts’, well, doughnuts.

Signups for either of these plans can be done via the Gentari Go app, then tapping on the “Me” tab, followed by “My Subscriptions”. You can then hit the “Browse Subscriptions” and pick your preferred plan.

(Source: Gentari, SoyaCincau)