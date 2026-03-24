Those who abuse the BUDI95 assistance scheme could stand to lose their benefits entirely. In a recent statement, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) has declared that it is taking action against individuals found to have abused the programme by filling subsidised RON95 petrol into empty barrels or containers.

This statement follows an incident where a couple was caught on camera filling petrol into containers at a petrol station in Skudai. Video clips of the couple’s actions have since gone viral. In one of these clips, the person filming showed that the couple had pumped 71.77 litres of fuel. For the record, it is illegal to purchase petrol or diesel in quantities exceeding 20 litres in this manner. At least, not without a permit anyway.

According to the ministry’s statement, investigations revealed that the individual involved in the incident is a Malaysian citizen and MyKad owner. Following these findings, the MOF announced that it will block the identity card used in the transaction. Aside from that, the vehicle owner will be barred from the BUDI95 subsidy.

The MOF clarified that the action seen in the videos clearly violates regulations as it constitutes misuse of fuel subsidies. Moreover, it may undermine the government’s efforts to ensure transparent, targeted and effective subsidy management. The statement went on to assert that the government will compromise on any form of subsidy leakages and misuse. This is especially true now, as current uncertainties require close control over fuel supply and prices.

Furthermore, the MOF revealed that the authorities will continue to intensify enforcement actions to curb the irresponsible activities. The ministry also expressed its gratitude to those who came forward regarding the issue. It also encouraged members of the public to lodge complaints should they discover any suspicious activity.

(Source: Kementerian Kewangan via Facebook)