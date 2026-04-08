Following the recent changes to the BUDI95 subsidy, claims that the public can request for a quota increase started circulating. According to these assertions, consumers could supposedly submit an online application for additional quotas through the official BUDI95 portal. Now, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) has denied such claims, stating that they are completely false and unfounded.

In a recent statement, the MOF clarified that the additional application function existed since the early implementation of the BUDI95 programme. However, it was not meant for applications based on personal requirements. Instead, the feature was for specific operational cases with verified needs. Some examples include e-hailing drivers and boat owners.

Furthermore, the ministry announced that it has disabled the application button on this website. As per the statement, this decision followed the widespread misunderstanding that the public could use the feature to freely apply for an increase in eligibility limits.

The MOF went on to reiterate that the current limit for subsidised RON95 petrol remains at 200 litres a month. This is a temporary measure to manage the increasing subsidy costs. The ongoing West Asia conflicts have put pressure on global oil prices. As such, the reduced quota is seen as a necessary move to maintain supply stability while targeting the majority of the citizens.

Other than that, the ministry noted that the new limit is sufficient for most people. This claim is based on official data, which showed that 90% of consumers use less than 200 litres. The MOF also highlighted that at the subsidised price of RM1.99 per litre, one individual can purchase up to RM398 worth of RON95 per month, with the government covering about RM500 for each person.

That said, the MOF asserted that the government will continue to protect the public and strengthen enforcement to prevent subsidy leakages. Moreover, the government will continue to closely monitor the global energy market and make adjustments as needed.

(Source: Kementerian Kewangan via Facebook)