Samsung’s new Galaxy Z TriFold is already an expensive device, with a price tag of around US$2,400 (~RM9,816) in South Korea. Should anything unfortunate happen, repairing its folding screen could be just as painful on the wallet.

According to GSMArena, replacing the inner folding display of the TriFold in South Korea starts at KRW 1,657,500 (~RM4,589), while the cover display repair is priced at KRW 137,000 (~RM376). The former makes it the most expensive Samsung smartphone screen replacement to date. This pricing is, however, not far off from the cost of repairing the internal display on Huawei’s own tri-fold devices, which the company lists at around CNY 7,999 (~RM4,637).

Fortunately, Samsung is offering some relief to early buyers. The publication notes that Galaxy Z TriFold owners are entitled to a one-time 50% discount on inner screen repairs, which could significantly reduce the cost in the event of accidental damage.

On a related note, GSMArena also reports that the TriFold sold out quickly following its launch in South Korea last Friday, despite its premium pricing. Samsung has not disclosed sales figures, but it is allowing customers to register for restock notifications via its South Korean website.

The Galaxy Z TriFold is currently available in a single Crafted Black colour and one 16GB RAM and 512GB storage configuration. Samsung has confirmed plans to expand availability to China, Taiwan, Singapore, the UAE, and the US, although specific launch dates have yet to be announced.

(Source: GSMArena [1] [2])