By now, you’re probably already aware of the service disruptions affecting the Kelana Jaya LRT line. Following these issues, Prasarana has submitted its recovery action plan to the Transport Ministry. According to the company president and group CEO Amir Hamdan, the plan covers both technical improvements and customer experience. That said, he did not go into the specifics of this plan.

Speaking during a recent site visit to monitor Rapid KL operations at the Pasar Seni MRT station, Amir revealed that the plan was presented at a post-Cabinet meeting roughly two or three weeks ago. He went on to state that the proposal has been accepted, and that it is now up to the company to put the plan into action in a timely manner to ensure the issue does not happen again. Or at the very least, minimise the disruptions.

In addition to this, the executive explained that the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) remains engaged with Prasarana’s operational developments. He noted that Prasarana maintains a standard reporting schedule with APAD. This procedure involves 24-hour, seven-day, and 21-day reports and is the standard operation. This ensures full transparency and compliance with safety standards.

The Kelana Jaya LRT line is the busiest rail line in the country. So, it comes as no surprise that any service disruptions can cause significant issues for commuters. Last month, frequent technical difficulties emerged, causing multiple delays. Notably, the problems began around the beginning of Ramadan, shortly after the end of Chinese New Year holidays.

In light of these incidents, transport minister Anthony Loke instructed APAD to conduct a thorough probe into these disruptions. Furthermore, the minister also directed Prasarana to provide an explanation for these occurrences and outline a clear recovery roadmap to prevent future incidents.

Not too long after that, Loke disclosed that the ministry is acquiring new train sets to replace the ageing trains that were reportedly causing the disruptions. The ministry expects the train sets to arrive within the next two years.

(Source: Free Malaysia Today)