It’s just past Chinese New Year, which is about time for another Steam Spring Sale to happen. It’s scheduled to keep going until 26 March at 10AM PT, or 1AM of 27 March for us in Malaysia. Overall, a pretty short duration of only a week, but as before, there are some steep discounts. As in 90% discounts for more than just a couple of titles.

Notably, perhaps due to the success of Resident Evil Requiem, a big chunk of the franchise is on sale. Granted, most of these are on the older side, so no remakes of RE2 or 4 here. That being said RE3R is among those getting 90% off. And with that, let’s kick off our usual list of recommendations.