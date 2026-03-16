Following the global launch of the Xiaomi Watch 5, the brand is preparing to release a new smartwatch on its home turf. The Watch S5 is set to debut as the successor to the Watch S4, with upgrades in terms of design.

As per teasers on the brand’s official Weibo page, the wearable will serve as a versatile and long-lasting sports smartwatch. Compared to its predecessor, the device features a slimmer body, thanks to a unibody bezel design. This allows for a more comfortable fit, particularly when worn with formal clothing.

Furthermore, the non-removable bezel also reduces the border around the display, allowing for more screen real estate. Other than that, the company revealed that the watch case features 316L stainless steel for enhanced corrosion resistance and durability.

The teasers also highlighted the available colours, which include a Midnight Blue option with ceramic materials, and a sporty Forged Carbon model. There will also be three variants with stainless steel bezels, namely black and silver with fluororubber straps, plus a silver eSIM model. This last one will come with a grey leather strap. Moreover, the company is introducing new watch faces inspired by traditional analogue watches.

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Aesthetics aside, the Watch S5 will feature some hardware improvements. According to Xiaomi, the wearable will pack upgraded sensors for more accurate health monitoring. In addition to this, the watch will be able to serve as a control centre of sorts. Essentially, wearers will be able to control compatible smart home devices and cars. Finally, the device will have a 21-day battery life.

Rumours suggest that the watch could have a starting price of CNY999 (~RM569). It is expected to debut in China on 19 March 2026 alongside the brand’s next-gen SU7. For now, the company has not disclosed any plans on a global release.

(Source: Xiaomi [1], [2], [3], XiaomiTime [1], [2])