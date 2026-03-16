Chinese smartphone brand HONOR has announced that it has enabled “direct, seamless cross-OS connectivity” with Apple’s software ecosystem. It also claims to be the first smartphone brand to do so. Though the veracity of the claim is up to interpretation, based on existing tech that claims to do just that.

Per the announcement, three of the company’s flagship devices will be getting the feature first. These are the Magic V6, the MagicPad 4 and the MagicBook Pro 14 (2026). These devices will debut what is called HONOR AI Connect, vaguely described as “a universal approach to cross-platform interaction that eliminates the need for email attachments or social apps just to move a file between different operating systems”.

Also mentioned is that that the tech will make use of its own HONOR Share protocol. Which makes the HONOR AI Connect sound like a new version of the existing HONOR Connect. The latter still requires an additional software download on the other device, similar to the implementation by competitor brand vivo via OriginOS 6.

With the new devices, HONOR says that the Magic V6 can, for instance, “instantly send photos , videos and documents” with a OneTap Transfer to a Mac. You’ll also be able to get the latter to mirror the former’s screen.It’s pretty much the same thing for the MagicBook Pro 14, but in reverse. Then for the MagicPad 4, the company’s example include working on video editing or graphic designing on a MacBook “while previewing edits in real time” on the tablet.

New Name, Familiar Experience

Worth noting though is that all of these capabilities are listed as things that the existing HONOR Connect already does. The caveat here is, as mentioned, having to download a companion app on the other end. And according to a brand rep, not much is changing despite the new name. While the cross-OS connectivity is “enhanced”, there’s no skipping the app-downloading step. Which puts a dent in that claim to seamlessness.

In the meantime, HONOR also says that the Magic V6, MagicPad 4 and refreshed MagicBook Pro 14 “will be arriving in Malaysia soon”. No specifics in terms of a date here, unfortunately.