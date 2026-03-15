Instagram will discontinue end-to-end encrypted direct messages (DMs) after 8 May 2026. The change was not announced through a press release, but instead appeared in an update to the platform’s support documentation.

According to the updated help page, users with affected chats will receive instructions on how to download any messages or media they wish to keep before the feature is removed. Those using older versions of the app may also need to update Instagram before they can download their encrypted conversations.

To download your Instagram chat history, use the “Download Your Information” feature in the app’s settings. Navigate to Profile > Menu (three lines) > Your Activity > Download your information to request a backup of your messages in HTML or JSON format. Instagram will email a link to download a zip file containing your chats.

End-to-end encryption (E2EE) for Instagram direct messages first rolled out in December 2023. The feature applied only to one-on-one chats and required users to opt in manually on a per-conversation basis. It was also limited to certain regions rather than being available globally.

In a statement to Engadget, a Meta spokesperson said the company decided to retire the feature due to low adoption. “Very few people were opting in to end-to-end encrypted messaging in DMs, so we’re removing this option from Instagram in the coming months,” the spokesperson said.

This development stands out because Meta has spent years positioning end-to-end encryption as a core part of its messaging strategy. In 2019, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg outlined a plan to shift the company’s messaging services, including Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp, toward private, encrypted communication as users increasingly sought more secure digital spaces.

Since then, Meta has expanded encrypted messaging across its platforms. WhatsApp already uses end-to-end encryption by default, while encrypted chats were gradually introduced on Messenger and Instagram as optional features.

Meta says users who still want encrypted messaging can use WhatsApp instead, where end-to-end encryption remains the default for all conversations. “Anyone who wants to keep messaging with end-to-end encryption can easily do that on WhatsApp,” the spokesperson said.

(Source: Instagram / Engadget)