Rumours have it that Sony and LEGO are collaborating to create a toy set of the original PlayStation console that launched in 1994. The set itself was discovered by an Instagrammer, who then proceeded to post about it on their account.

According to the leak, the PlayStation LEGO set will comprise 1,911 pieces. That’s smaller than the 2,532 pieces of the Atari 2600 LEGO set, and the 2,646 pieces of the Nintendo Entertainment System. The price will also reportedly be lower at US$160 (~RM630), which makes it pricier than the PlayStation Mini console Sony released back in 2018, which was discontinued almost immediately after launch, mainly due to the lacklustre number of titles that were preloaded on to the console.

As interesting and exciting as this sounds to fans, there’s just one problem: currently, there are no official images of the alleged Sony x LEGO collaboration. Worse, there’s no definitive timeline from either brand as to when we’ll be getting a glimpse of the collaboration, or even if it exists. In other words, we’re just going to have to wait this out and see if this really is just a rumour.

(Source: Instagram, TweakTown)