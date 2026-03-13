Google has announced that it is bringing two new AI-driven features to Google Maps. Powered by the tech giant’s most capable Gemini models, the update promises to make driving more intuitive with Ask Maps and Immersive Navigation.

Starting with the former, the feature is pretty much what it says on the tin. Described as a conversational experience that answers complex, real-world questions. The user can ask Maps to find a place to charge their phone, for instance. Queries can range from general to specific, and the app will provide locations, with customised maps and directions.

This feature serves to eliminate the hassle of researching destinations and combing through reviews. According to Google, Maps analyses information from more than 300 million places. Furthermore, Gemini also pulls data from the user’s search history and saved places to offer personalised and relevant recommendations.

Meanwhile, Immersive Navigation aims to improve the driving experience by reducing guesswork. The update introduces redesigned visuals with a 3D view that reflects the surrounding terrain more accurately. Additionally, Maps will highlight important information when necessary. These include details like lanes, traffic lights, and stop signs, among other things.

Other updates include a broader view with smart zooms and transparent buildings to help prepare the user for turns and lane changes. Moreover, Maps will now mention tradeoffs for alternate routes, such as tolls or longer trips. Similarly, it will alert the user of any real-time disruptions like crashes or construction.

Before embarking on the trip, the user can preview their destination with Street View imagery and get recommendations on where to park. Upon approaching the location, Maps will mark the entrance. Finally, Google has also updated the voice guidance to sound more natural.

At the moment, the two features are only available in select locations. Ask Maps is currently limited to users in the US and India on Android and iOS, with desktop coming soon. On the other hand, Immersive Navigation is rolling out across the US for eligible and Android devices, CarPlay, Android Auto and cars with Google built-in. For now, Google has yet to mention a wider rollout for other regions.

(Source: Google [blog])