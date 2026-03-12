If you may recall, Grab rebranded its loyalty programme from GrabRewards to GrabCoins back in November. The change not only revamped how users earn GrabCoins but also introduced new ways to redeem them. Since then, Grab regulars have found it easier than ever to rack up GrabCoins and enjoy instant savings on future bookings and orders. But what if we told you that there’s a new way to make the most out of every GrabCoin?

Introducing GrabCoins Flash Sale, a monthly event starting on the 15th of every month, where users can enjoy more value from every GrabCoin. During this limited window, GrabCoins can be redeemed for up to 50% off on food, rides, and other vouchers. So, if you’ve been diligently saving your GrabCoins, now might be the perfect time to cash them in.

Discounts Galore

This sale applies to almost everything the app has to offer. Think PayLater vouchers for food, rides, GrabMart, online shopping, and even in-store purchases. For foodies who’d like to treat themselves to a good meal, you can also redeem vouchers for Grab Dine Out and GrabFood 5-star merchants.

Looking for something cool and sweet? How about a morning pick-me-up? The GrabCoins Flash Sale helps net you a Baskin Robbins RM10 voucher at 750 GrabCoins (originally at 1,500 GrabCoins) and a HWC Coffee RM10 voucher at 750 GrabCoins (originally at 1,500 GrabCoins). You can also redeem RM5 and RM10 vouchers for other merchants like Kenangan Coffee, Lim Fried Chicken, The Soyabean Factory and more! Need help in your next grocery run? Well, with the GrabCoins Flash Sale, you can get an RM10 Jaya Grocer voucher at 750 GrabCoins (originally 1,500 GrabCoins).

Believe it or not, this sale isn’t limited to just food. This event can help you get some vouchers for your local pharmacies. Those interested can easily get a Watsons RM5 voucher at only 375 GrabCoins (originally at 750 GrabCoins). Like before, you can get RM5 and RM10 vouchers for other pharmacies like Guardian, Big Pharmacy, and Caring Pharmacy.

Into the latest tech? GrabCoins Flash Sale has you covered with an RM20 Switch voucher for just 1,500 GrabCoins (originally 3,000 GrabCoins) via the PayLater online payment voucher.

Keep in mind that the voucher list will refresh and change on a monthly basis. So be sure to check back on the 15th of every month to see if you can earn some exciting discounts from your favourite merchant.

How Do You Earn?

Up until now, we’ve talked about what you can get with your GrabCoins, but not really how to earn them. For the uninitiated, collecting GrabCoins is actually quite simple. You earn them just by using Grab’s everyday services. You can start accumulating GrabCoins by simply using GrabFood, hosting a group order, trying Grab Signature, or using the Book a Table feature on Grab Dine Out.

Of course, many people still use the app primarily for its e-hailing services. If that sounds like you, there’s good news: your rides can help you earn GrabCoins too. Book a Premium or Exec ride, or schedule an Advance Booking, and you’ll receive 5% back in GrabCoins. Moreover, you can also earn GrabCoins while doing your groceries. All you have to do is pay with a GX card or GrabPay at Jaya Grocer store.

All those GrabCoins can quickly add up, which makes the GrabCoins Flash Sale the perfect opportunity to turn everyday bookings and meals into real savings.

Mark Your Calendars!

We are entering a new and exciting era for the Grab app. If you want to take part in the GrabCoins Flash Sale, mark your calendars, as the upcoming sale will officially take place from 15 to 17 March. Since this will be a monthly event, be sure to check in on the 15th of every month for your next big savings. For more information, visit Grab’s official website and start rewarding yourself today.

