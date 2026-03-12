The Huawei Mate 80 Pro is now officially in Malaysia, with the phone retailing at RM3,999. The phone will be made available for preorder, starting today.

As a quick primer, the Mate 80 Pro is technically a return for Huawei’s Mate series smartphone; the last Mate series that landed in Malaysia was about three years ago, and the brand skipped the launch of the Mate 70 Series in Malaysia.

Specs-wise, the Mate 80 Pro is powered by the Kirin 9030 SoC, and for the Malaysian market, Huawei is bringing one variant, and that’s the one with 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage. The display is a 6.75-inch LTPO X-True OLED panel, with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

In terms of its main camera, the Mate 80 Pro recycles the halo ring design, which in turn houses a triple-camera setup. We’re basically looking at a 50MP wide as the main sensor, a 40MP ultrawide, and 48MP telephoto. All three are powered by what Huawei calls a 2nd generation true-to-colour imaging system.

Oh, and the chassis of the Mate 80 Pro is made with Huawei’s own Kunlun Glass durable architecture, which is also in its 2nd generation. In our hands on with the phone, we can tell you that makes the phone feel solid while also retaining a level of lightness.

Again, the Mate 80 Pro is available for preorder starting today. Huawei is only bringing in one SKU from the looks of it, and it’s the 16GB+512GB SKU. To sweeten the pot , Huawei is also offering up to RM2,115 worth of free gifts with every preorder of the phone, while stocks last. These free gifts include a MatePad 11.5 worth RM1,299, plus Huawei Premium Services worth RM816. These services include a 1-year, 1-Time Care+, a free 3-years, 1-time battery replacement, a free 2-years, 4-times screen protector, and a free 1-year APAC warranty.

You can preorder the phone via Huawei’s official website, along with its official digital store fronts on Lazada, Shopee, and TikTok. The phone will be available in three colours: Gold, Green, and Black.