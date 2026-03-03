Lenovo is denying that it ever said that the first generation Legion Go gaming handheld will no longer receive support in the form of driver and BIOS updates. The response comes after a post from its Korea-based customer service message was circulated on Korean forums and Reddit, stating that the PC brand would shift its focus to its more recent Legion Go 2, as well as all future handhelds.

PCWorld’s Adam Patrick Murray said that they had contacted Lenovo US regarding the issue, to which they received an official statement from the brand, outright denying that it planned on discontinuing support for the Legion Go, and will, in fact, continue supporting until 2029. “Support for the Lenovo Legion Go (8.8″, 1) has not been discontinued. Lenovo is actively continuing to support the Legion Go with necessary driver and BIOS updates and will continue to do so through October 2029. Lenovo is working in concert with AMD on driver update cadence, and new updates will be released once they have passed Lenovo’s rigorous review protocols.”

To put it in another way: whatever Lenovo’s Korea-based customer service said in response to the original query was wrong.

Continued Support, But Not Quite As Frequent

However, compared to its rival ASUS, Lenovo’s driver support “cadence” isn’t as frequent. By that, it doesn’t always do day-one game profile drops, nor does it shoot out a bunch of GPU driver updates.

As Videocardz points out, if you’re looking for the latest and most recent optimisations, you’re actually better off downloading the necessary and relevant drivers from AMD’s page directly. This was the case with Lenovo Korea’s customer service, which also pointed out the option but also warned customers that cross-installing drivers from other Legion Go devices was unsupported.

(Source: The Full Nerd Network via YouTube, Videocardz)