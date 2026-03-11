Wordle took the world by storm when it launched back in 2021, largely due to its straightforward design and shareable format. Now, its creator Josh Wardle has released another web-based word game. While Parseword has some similarities with its popular cousin, it is quite a bit more complicated.

Described as a “tricky wordplay game”, Parseword was inspired by cryptic crosswords. It’s as much a brain teaser as it is a word game. Much like Wordle and the myriad of clones it spawned, Parseword gives players one game a day, which leaves you plenty of time to ponder the puzzle.

The rules of the game

Essentially, the aim of the puzzle is to figure out a word or phrase based on a set of clues. The clues themselves are arranged in a phrase, and the player must transform them to find the answer. These transformations (or transform, as the game calls it) can involve replacing a word with a synonym or homonym, combining words, or removing letters. There are quite a few possibilities, and the site does include a handy guide for reference.

To transform a word or phrase, the player must click on it. This will show the possible changes that can be applied. Of course, not all options are correct, and it’s up to the player to figure out the right choice. Moreover, a single puzzle can involve multiple transforms. You do get hints to help point you in the right direction, but the available information hinges on the difficulty level. At the moment, there are three game modes: learn, play, and challenge.

Also included in the clues is the definition. Basically, this is a word or phrase that shares a meaning with the answer. If you’re playing on the easiest difficulty, this definition will already be given to you. That said, the definition can have multiple meanings, and that’s where players have to engage in some lateral thinking.

Putting the play in wordplay

Those new to the game may get confused by the word salad, but Parseword does include a couple of tutorials to guide players through the necessary thought processes. Aside from this, a set of twelve starter puzzles is available to help you get the hang of the different ways you can manipulate the words.

Also worth noting that with the exception of replacements, the starting phrase will clue you in on what to do. For instance, the phrase “man follows chair” has the word “follows” to indicate that the player must join the two words together, forming “chairman”. However, not all clues are that direct. In another example, “crazy heart” uses “crazy” to signal an anagram. So, the player needs to rearrange the word “heart” to make “earth”, which is pretty nutty. Another type of transform is translation, which requires you to change the clue to another language.

Of course, players can still brute force their way to an answer. Since the game provides word options, you can simply click around until you get to something that works. The game also doesn’t seem to limit the number of attempts. You might even find some Easter eggs along the way.

Like Wordle, the game has a share option, allowing players to show their results without revealing the answer. This includes information like the time spent on the puzzle, how many hints used, and the game mode.

At a glance, Parseword feels particularly unintuitive, especially when contrasted against the simplicity of Wordle. However, it will probably get easier as players learn to recognise the patterns. This game likely won’t reach the same level of popularity as Wardle’s earlier creation, but it may find its niche among crossword fans. If you’re interested in giving it a try, the game is free to play at the link below.

