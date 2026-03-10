AirAsia MOVE has announced that it is expanding its offerings with a new feature called “Attractions”. Introduced as a collaboration with GetYourGuide, it allows customers to search and book travel activities directly within the app.

For the uninitiated, GetYourGuide is a platform for booking travel experiences, including local activities and tour packages. Essentially, prospective travellers can search for notable attractions and things to do at their desired destinations.

Speaking on the launch, AirAsia MOVE CEO Nadia Omer highlighted how travel decisions and spending patterns are increasingly shaped by activities, attractions, and immersive local experiences. She went on to explain that the new feature serves to strengthen the company’s position as a comprehensive online travel agency and ensure its relevancy in a changing travel landscape.

Meanwhile, GetYourGuide Global Head of Strategic Partnerships Josh Montgomery noted that the partnership allows the company to bring the expertise of local guides directly to travellers. He added that this helps give travellers the confidence and know-how to explore the world’s rich culture, hidden gems, and world-class attractions.

Exploring Attractions

In the AirAsia MOVE app, the Attractions icon is located on the home page. It is worth noting that the icon may not be immediately visible, so some scrolling might be necessary. Regardless, tapping on the icon will bring up a list of attractions. Here, the user can search based on location or activity. Of course, there is the option to filter the options based on dates and pricing, among other things.

Selecting the chosen activity will display details like the itinerary and highlights. The user can tap on “Check availability” to see more information and place a booking. From there, the user can enter their details and complete the booking. On the subject of payment, the app offers a “Reserve Now, Pay Later” option, allowing for more freedom when planning travel activities. Other than that, travellers can also benefit from flexible cancellations.

In conjunction with the launch, AirAsia MOVE is offering a 10% discount on all attraction purchases. This discount will be automatically applied upon checkout.

(Source: AirAsia MOVE press release)