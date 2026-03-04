Maybank’s MAE app is currently experiencing some technical difficulties right now. According to several users, they are unable to make simple QR payments and are getting prompted by security questions to proceed. The issue here, though, is that these questions are popping up over simple QR payments.

Furthermore, even after answering said security questions, there never seems to be a correct answer or reply, and after three attempts – as per the standard SOP for banks – the users then get “temporarily blocked” due to the unsuccessful attempts. As you can imagine, this is causing almost all Maybank customers to get absolutely frustrated and, as expected, venting on social media.

Busted @MyMaybank What is this stupid quiz Maybank Giving. See what is happening. Waste time siall. pic.twitter.com/xMYBVly5bZ — 김탱연 (@eakechikk) March 4, 2026

“My account got block just now cause i want to pay for food delivery and a sudden security question come out of nowhere and let me remind you that i never set a security question on my account and yesterday i can still used it to pay for my ramadan food. my student life is f**k,” shares one user on X.

“Busted @MyMaybank. What is this stupid quiz Maybank Giving. See what is happening,” said another user.

Hi Yami, any inconvenience experienced is much regretted. Rest assured, alternatively we would appreciate it if you could DM (Direct Message) us, your name and contact number for further assistance. Thank you. — Maybank (@MyMaybank) March 4, 2026

Complicating things further, customers are also reporting that they are unable to reach out to Maybank’s helpline. It’s clear that the bank is aware of the situations, and like clockwork, it is asking affected customers to privately message them.

We’ve reached out to Maybank, both for a comment and response to the ongoing situation. We’ll keep you posted when we hear more. For the time being, we strongly urge users to not use MAE’s QR payment while this problem persists.

Update (4 March 2026, 3:31PM): Some MAE users are reporting that the QR payment issue has been resolved, along with the issue of being prompted by security questions. We’re still waiting for an official response from Maybank

This is a developing story…