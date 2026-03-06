Intel has reportedly updated its mobile CPU roadmap with two additional SKUs. Specifically, it is adding a Core Ultra X9 378H and a Core 3 304, the latter being for the unreleased Wildcat Lake.

According to information obtained by Videocardz, the Core Ultra X9 378H will also be a 16-core processor, comprising a four P-Cores, eight E-Cores, and four LP E-Cores. In addition, the CPU should have a boost clock of 5GHz, and will also be fitted with the Arc B390 integrated GPU, which contains 12 Xe Cores, keeping in line with the Panther Lake lineup.

In terms of placement, the Core Ultra X9 378H would sit between the currently existing Core Ultra X7 368H and Core Ultra X9 388H, the latter of which we reviewed through the refreshed ASUS Zenbook DUO. it’s a bit confusing, given that it’s technically the fourth Core Ultra X Series model; there’s also the Core Ultra X7 358H. Beyond this, there isn’t any additional information, nor is there any specific launch date.

As for the Core 3 304 that Videocardz managed to rustle from its sources, there are no additional details about the processor, save for the fact that it doesn’t carry the Ultra branding, and that it is will be released as part of the chipmaker’s Wildcat Lake lineup.

(Source: Videocardz)