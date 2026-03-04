Tesla Superchargers in Malaysia are now accessible to non-Tesla electric vehicles, according to a report by Paultan.org. For now, the open access is limited to four locations, all situated within the Klang Valley.

The participating sites are i-City Finance Avenue in Shah Alam, Pavilion KL, IOI City Mall Putrajaya, and Gamuda Cove in Dengkil. Tesla equips these locations with its V3 and V4 Superchargers, which deliver up to 250kW and use the CCS2 connector standard.

The move aligns with Tesla’s agreement with the Malaysian government. As previously revealed by former Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Zafrul Aziz in 2023, Tesla is required to install at least 50 Superchargers in Malaysia by 2026, with at least 30% must be accessible to vehicles from other brands.

The Tesla app currently lists charging rates for non-Tesla EV owners at RM1.80 per kWh. Tesla also applies a congestion fee of up to RM2.00 per minute when a site reaches high usage. The company claims that its 250kW Superchargers can deliver up to 282km of range in just 15 minutes for the Model 3 Long Range, although actual charging speeds depend on the vehicle.

To use the Superchargers, non-Tesla EV owners must download the Tesla app on iOS or Android and create a Tesla account. Users who already own a Tesla and wish to charge a different EV can access the “Charge Your Other EV” option via the app’s menu.

Meanwhile, Tesla’s slower Destination Chargers remain exclusive to Tesla vehicles. These chargers typically require around 12 hours for a full charge and are designed for longer parking durations, such as overnight stays. Destination Chargers are operated by the respective premises and are generally free to use, although standard parking fees may still apply.

(Source: Paultan.org)