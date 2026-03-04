E-hailing service Bolt has announced that it is opening its platform to licensed taxis in Klang Valley. This means that taxi drivers in the region can onboard and operate on the app. This allows for more earning opportunities while also increasing ride availability.

With the integration of traditional taxi services into the platform, Bolt aims to secure a stronger supply of vehicles and drivers. According to the company, there are currently around 15,000 registered taxis operating in Klang Valley. By enlisting these drivers, the mobility service can reduce average pick-up times and price spikes, especially during peak hours. This ensures Bolt can remain a reliable and affordable transport option.

As usual, passengers can book a ride through the app, only now they can be matched with licensed taxis. Naturally, the familiar features of any other ride are still available, including upfront pricing transparency and cashless payment options. Furthermore, users have access to safety features like real-time trip tracking, the ability to share ride details, and the in-app SOS button. Additionally, the app implements verified driver onboarding and identity checks.

Meanwhile, taxi drivers can benefit from new earning channels beyond conventional dispatch systems, with increased visibility to a wider customer base. This change also promises a higher trip volume. Other than that, the move provides taxi partners with smart matching technology, real-time demands, and integrated safety tools. These are all aimed at modernising the taxi experience, while also helping drivers adapt to the digital mobility landscape.

(Source: Bolt press release)