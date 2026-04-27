Rising fuel costs are continuing to impact Malaysians, affecting everyone from e-hailing drivers to daily commuters. In response, ride-hailing platform Bolt has announced a series of measures aimed at easing the burden, including ride discounts of up to 25% and expanded promotion of its multi-stop feature.

In the official press release, the multi-stop feature, as the name suggests, lets passengers add up to three drop-off points within a single trip. According to the company, this enables passengers heading in the same direction to share the travel cost, allowing commuters to save up to 35% per journey.

Bolt says that trips with two stops are the most common on its platform, which it says reflects growing adoption of its multi-stop feature among Malaysian users. While the company did not explicitly link the move to any policy push, it comes amid calls by Transport Minister Anthony Loke for e-hailing platforms to introduce more carpooling options. That said, the company notes that any savings vary depending on factors such as time of day, total distance, and number of stops.

“We recognise that rising fuel costs are having a real impact on how Malaysians get around, and we’re focused on delivering solutions that offer real, everyday value,” Afzan Lutfi, General Manager at Bolt Malaysia, said. “Through initiatives such as ride discounts and shared travel options, we aim to help passengers better manage their daily transport costs while offering affordable, reliable alternatives that reduce reliance on private car ownership.”

Lastly, Bolt says it has increased driver availability during peak periods to reduce wait times and limit surge pricing. The company also highlighted its ride scheduling feature, which lets users plan trips in advance and have greater control over both timing and cost.

(Source: Bolt press release)