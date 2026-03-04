The Premier League will be rolling out its own Netflix-style streaming app next season. Details of the Premier League Plus app are still sketchy, but what we can confirm is that subscribers will be able to watch all 380 matches of next season live via the app. The catch? It will only be available in Singapore for now.

Sports streaming apps have been around for a few years now, with the likes of DAZN and beIN Sports already proving that there is a strong demand for standalone sports live streaming apps. While some Premier League matches are currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in selected markets, what makes the Premier League Plus app different is that it will be exclusively owned and operated by the Premier League themselves rather than a traditional or streaming broadcaster.



Richard Masters, the league’s chief executive, calls this a “learning” experience. Still, it’s a pretty big deal. The Premier League is testing what happens when it takes control of its own streaming and revenue, without leaning on traditional broadcasters. “Starting in August, Premier League Plus is happening,” Masters said. “For the first time, we’ll have our own customers. We want to build a business but also figure out if this can work in other countries too.”

Masters broke the news at the Financial Times Business of Football Summit in London. He said they teamed up with Starhub, the current rights holder, and the new app will run 24/7. “It’s a really exciting product,” Masters said. “The big difference is the Premier League will have direct customers, which lets us experiment with things like promotion and pricing. That’s why it matters.” People have been talking about a “Premflix” for years.

Premier League club owners are on board with Chelsea’s Todd Boehly saying last year that the league should sell its rights straight to Netflix. But for now, the league is testing things out, not going global just yet. Masters pointed out that international broadcast revenue jumped 27% in the latest three-year cycle, so clearly, there’s a lot at stake.

The Premier League’s move follows other major sports leagues, including the NFL, NBA and Major League Baseball in North America, in going direct to consumer.

via [ BBC , Financial Times, New York Times ]