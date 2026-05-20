The Premier League’s new streaming service, called Premier League+, is officially heading to Singapore for the 2026–27 season. Dubbed “Premflix” by some fans online, it is the first direct-to-consumer streaming service operated by the league itself. The platform will allow football fans to watch all 380 matches of next season, with pricing starting from SG$16 (~RM49) for a 24-hour access pass.

As mentioned in our previous report, the service appears to be limited to Singapore for now. However, in the event that the service arrives in Malaysia, or if you do not mind paying in Singapore dollars, here is what you can expect from the platform.

First things first, Premier League+ is available in three different subscription options. First is the aforementioned SG$16 (~RM49) pass, which may seem like a steal, but it only provides access to the service for 24 hours. Furthermore, The Straits Times reports that the pass only works on mobile devices and laptops.

Next is the monthly pass, which costs SG$44 (~RM136). Besides offering longer access to matches and content, the plan also comes with “rolling access”, meaning subscribers can cancel at any time.

Last is the yearly pass. This plan appears to offer the same benefits as the monthly option, with the main advantage being that it’s cheaper in the long term. That said, some viewers may still find its SG$399 (~RM1,236) price tag difficult to justify.

In addition to giving users access to all 380 Premier League matches and other competitions, the service will also feature multi-camera viewing options, allowing subscribers to watch matches from their preferred angles. The platform will also include personalised team hubs, curated highlights, full match replays, a 24/7 channel produced by Premier League Studios, as well as support for up to 4K streaming.

As mentioned earlier, it is still unclear if or when Premier League+ will arrive in Malaysia. Still, this at least gives local users a glimpse of what to expect should the service make its way into the local market.

(Source: The Straits Times)