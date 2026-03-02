UMW Toyota Motor has officially introduced the new 2026 Toyota Harrier 2.5 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) in Malaysia. The company positions it as a premium SUV for buyers seeking a quieter and more refined driving experience with hybrid efficiency, amid continued demand for SUVs in the local market.

Toyota builds the Harrier HEV on the Toyota New Generation Architecture (TNGA-K) platform to deliver a composed ride and stable handling. The platform also helps reduce cabin noise, allowing drivers and passengers to enjoy a quieter and more comfortable experience during daily commutes and long-distance journeys.

Specifications

The SUV uses a 2.5L Dynamic Force engine paired with a fourth-generation hybrid system to produce a combined output of 217PS. The self-charging hybrid system regenerates energy during braking and driving, while achieving a claimed fuel consumption of 4.7L/100km across different driving conditions.

Drivers can switch between Eco, Normal, Sport, and EV modes depending on their needs and road conditions. These modes adapt to city traffic, highway cruising, and more responsive driving without requiring extra effort from the driver.

Design

In terms of design, the Harrier HEV follows Toyota’s “Dignified Elegance” approach with clean surfaces and restrained styling. The interior focuses on comfort and usability, featuring ventilated and heated front seats, a 12-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, dual-zone climate control with nanoe™ X air purification, and rear air vents.

The cabin also includes a fixed panoramic moonroof to enhance the sense of space, along with a digital rear-view mirror for improved visibility. A 12.3-inch digital multi-information display and head-up display provide driving information, while connectivity features include wireless Apple CarPlay, wired Android Auto, wireless charging, and USB-C ports for front and rear passengers.

Safety Features

Safety is handled by Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, which integrates multiple driver assistance systems. These include Pre-Collision System, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert with Lane Tracing Assist, Adaptive High Beam System, Road Sign Assist, and Parking Support Brake, along with a Panoramic View Monitor for low-speed manoeuvres.

Pricing

In Malaysia, the 2026 Toyota Harrier HEV starts from RM289,000 and is offered in Platinum White Pearl, Grey Metallic, and Precious Black. It comes with a 5-year unlimited mileage warranty, an 8-year hybrid system warranty, and 10-year guaranteed parts availability, supported by Toyota’s nationwide service and body repair network.

(Source: UMW Toyota Malaysia press release / official website / Facebook [1] [2])