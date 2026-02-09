UMW Toyota has announced the 2026 refresh of the Corolla Cross HEV GR Sport, slightly over a year since the 2025 model. With only a year between them, there’s a lot in the new model that will be familiar to those who are, well, familiar with the previous model.

To start, the 2026 Toyota Corolla Cross HEV GR Sport features a 1.8l DOHC engine with VVT-i, plus an 600 V electric motor. The company did not provide combined power and torque figures, but separately, the engine does 98 PS (72 kW) and 142Nm, while the electric motor does 53kW and 163Nm. Also not shared was its century sprint time, but it does have a top speed of 170 km/h.

Familiar Elements From The Predecessor

For its styling, the 2026 Toyota Corolla Cross HEV GR Sport has the more aggressive-looking honeycomb mesh grille. Matching this are its 18-inch wheels. It features Bi-LED headlamps, LED daytime running lights (DRL) and front sequential signal lights. At the back it features the GR branding, and a matching rear bumper with a lower garnish air diffuser. On top, you get roof rails that can take up to 70kg of loading weight.

Inside, there’s the familiar 12.3-inch colour multi-information display, which is a fancy name for the instrument panel. Also familiar is the 10.1-inch infotainment display, which supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. This is also paired with a six-speaker system. The general upholstery comes in black leather with red stitching.

Toyota says that the 2026 Corolla Cross HEV GR Sport “will be available nationwide at all authorised Toyota showrooms, with no change in pricing”. Which means a starting price of RM148,800 depending on which state you buy it. It comes with a 5-year unlimited mileage warranty, with the option of an additional 2-year extended warranty. The hybrid electric system gets its own separate 8-year warranty.