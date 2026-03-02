The good folks over at Tom’s Hardware (and other sites) managed to get their hands on the Lenovo Legion Go Fold Concept at MWC 2026. The images they took not only confirm its existence but also give us a better look at this proof-of-concept gaming handheld.

Firstly, the specs of the Legion Go Fold Concept are as initial reports said: it’s powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 258V with an ARC 140V iGPU, has 32GB LPDDR5x-8533 RAM, a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, and a 48Wh battery. The foldable display uses a POLED panel that can transform from a 7.7-inch into an 11.6-inch display, and folds outwards, rather than inwards.

Controller Mode

The overall weight of the tablet is aronud 638g, which isn’t too bad, while the “provided” controllers are, per Tom Hardware’s description, relatively lightweight at 230g. To use my favourite point of comparison, that’s the average weight of a steak, pre-cooked, spread out between the two detachable prongs.

The outlet also confirms that the controllers are usable on all four sides of the foldable display, and if you were to unfold it, the 11.6-inch form factor can be used either in a “horizon” mode or vertical mode. Think of the latter being like a Nintendo 3DS. On that note, there is also a dock that allows the two halves to connect and form a more conventional controller shape and form factor. In horizontal mode, though, and because the display folds outwards, there is a tendency to actually fold the display mid-gaming session, given that some folks “bend” their devices, in which they instinctively grip the controller tighter while attempting to pull the entirety of the console back.

Shifting out focus to the right controller, the peripheral has a rather interesting design to it. Much like the right controller on the Legion Go and Go 2, it also doubles as a vertical mouse, although we’re still trying to wrap our heads around how this works, given that it has that extra Xbox-like prong sticking out of it.

And then there is a mini display at the base of it. It’s confirmed to be a touchscreen and based on videos of it, you can actually swipe through different dials, each providing real-time details, including the time or CPU usage. Again, it’s interesting, but it’s unclear how this would apply in a real-world scenario.

Laptop Mode, Sort Of

Let’s not forget that the Legion Go Fold Concept can also double up as a laptop, and even comes with a provided keyboard cover. It’s connected via Bluetooth, instead of some proprietary connector at the end, it seems. The idea that Lenovo is trying to pitch with the concept is simple: as a daily driver, users can use the foldable to get work done, and if you’re on the bus, train, or plane, just whip out and connect the controllers to the device, and presto, you’re gaming to kill time. Shame that the battery is a mere 48Wh.

Once again, as much as we would like to gripe about the device, the Legion Go Fold Concept is merely that: a concept. There’s no indication when or if Lenovo even plans on making the gaming handheld cum laptop available, but if they do, we would so very much like the company to find a way to fit and Intel Panther Lake CPU inside it.

(Source: Tom’s Hardware, Tom’s Guide)