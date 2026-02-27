Huawei recently hosted a global launch event. Headlining the announcement is the Mate 80 Pro, the brand’s latest flagship smartphone. Now, the brand has confirmed that it will be bringing the handset to our shores, along with a couple of the other new products introduced in Madrid. And yes, among them is the FreeBuds Pro 5.

Based on the global launch, the phone sports a 6.75-inch LTPO OLED display protected with 2nd Gen Kunlun Glass. This panel features an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, plus a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. Beyond that, the device comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Under the hood, it packs a 5,750mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 80W wireless charging. As for memory, the model headed our way seems to feature 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

On the imaging end, the Mate 80 Pro features a triple camera setup on the rear. This consists of a 50MP main shooter, a 48MP macro telephoto lens, and a 40MP ultrawide unit. According to Huawei, the device’s upgraded True-to-Colour system offers consistent colour accuracy across multiple contexts and mixed colour temperatures. To further assist with photography, the brand also equipped the device with an AI composition tool, which serves to help users frame their shots.

Pre-sale perks

Ahead of the impending launch, Huawei has listed the Mate 80 Pro on its official online store, allowing customers to place a RM100 deposit for the phone. This pre-sale period will run until 12 March 2026.

In any case, those who place an order for the phone are entitled to free gifts worth RM2,115, including a MatePad 11.5 Standard Edition and a Smart Keyboard. Additionally, customers can get a 15% off rebate voucher for audio products.

FreeBuds Pro 5 and a new Watch Ultimate 2

As previously mentioned, Huawei is also planning to launch the FreeBuds Pro 5 alongside the phone. This is probably to be expected, since the TWS earbuds have already appeared on SIRIM not too long ago.

Specs-wise, the buds boast a dual-driver audio system for enhanced sound clarity and depth. Moreover, they support the brand’s proprietary NearLink technology, allowing for lossless audio transmission at up to 4.6Mbps. Additionally, the audio accessory supports AAC, SBC, LDAC, and L2HC codecs.

The main highlight is the dual-engine AI noise cancellation. This lets the device adapt to surrounding environments to minimise noise while preserving vocal and instrumental detail. Moreover, the buds can automatically adjust playback volume depending on ambient sound changes.

Earbuds aside, Huawei is also planning to introduce a new green colourway for its premium Watch Ultimate 2. Currently, the smartwatch is available in black and blue. As a quick refresher, the wearable sports a 1.5-inch AMOLED display protected with sapphire glass. Notable features include sonar-based underwater communication capabilities and eSIM support.

(Source: Huawei press release)