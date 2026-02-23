In conjunction with the official launch of its MatePad 11.5 Standard Edition, Huawei also launched its new Band 11 smartwatch series. A follow-up to last year’s Band 10, the new smartwatches feature a slimmer design and a couple more features than the last.

Starting with the Band 11, the smartwatch comes in four colour options for its straps: Beige, green, White, and Black. Regardless of strap colour, the watch itself sports a 1.62-inch 60Hz AMOLED display, along with an urban chic design that reflects upon the current trend. Additionally, it weighs just 17g, and is packed within a CNC-milled aluminium alloy chassis that is 8.99mm thin, Of course, the smartband is compatible with both iOS and Android.

In terms of features, the Band 11 offers sleep tracking, HRV analysis, emotional insights, intelligent cycle tracking, and proactive health alerts.

The Band 11 retails at RM189. You can preorder it via the official Huawei website, as well as the brand’s official online store page on Shopee, Lazada, and Tiktok.

Moving on, there’s also the Band 11 Pro comes in three colourways: Green, Blue, and Black. The smartwatch itself weights 18g without the strap, but is the same size as the non-Pro at 1.62-inches. Additionally, it’s also a 60Hz AMOLED display and has a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. Oh, and it’s also the same thickness at 8.99mm.

The Huawei Band 11 Pro retails for RM239. You can preorder both the Pro and standard edition, and in conjunction with the launch, Huawei is offering an additional 1-year APAC warranty worth RM129 for free, plus a one month special subscription of RM1.09 to Health+ and Watch Face, each.