Outside of the straightforward gaming peripherals, Razer has on occasion launched some pretty wacky products. From things like an RGB monitor stand to a reusable straw, these come in all sorts of shapes and sizes. The latest addition to the collection of random wackiness is a laptop sleeve. One that can do wireless charging at that.

The full official name is the “Razer Laptop Sleeve 16″ with Wireless Charging for Devices”, which is just a mouthful. But as mentioned, it has two MagSafe-compatible charging zones that do 15W and 5W charging, integrated into the sleeve cover flap. You will need to connect it to an external power source – via UBS-C – for it to actually do any charging though. But the company’s argument is that it’s one less cable or charger to carry with you while on the go.

As the name suggests, this Razer sleeve takes laptops of up to 16 inches in size. You can probably fit smaller laptops, such as 14-inch ones, in, but they may jiggle a little. On the outside, it’s made of woven polyester, while the inside is lined with microfibre. The flap holds on to the main body magnetically to ensure whatever’s inside stays there.

While not listed on the local online store, the Razer Laptop Sleeve 16″ with Wireless Charging for Devices has a US$129.99 (~RM505) price tag attached to it. There’s another variant that’s just a laptop sleeve without the charging capabilities, which is listed locally for RM359. Though it’s not available immediately, as the “Add to Cart” buttons is replaced with “Notify Me” instead.