In a written reply to Dewan Rakyat, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil confirmed that the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has blocked access to LGBTQ+ dating websites in Malaysia. Although the regulatory body has not received any requests to remove these apps from app stores, it is reviewing possible legal options to curb the presence of such apps, including potential talks with Google and Apple.

The minister was responding to a question posed by Nurul Amin Hamid (PN–Padang Terap), who asked whether the MCMC had worked with app stores to block downloads of dating apps, such as Grindr, Blued and Growlr. Nurul emphasised that users use these apps as a medium for same-sex relationships.

Fahmi said that “control over applications on platforms such as Google Play and Apple Store is subject to regulations and policies set by the said platform providers, since both applications are owned by foreign companies operating outside of Malaysia.” Though action on app stores might take longer, he stressed that MCMC is implementing “proactive monitoring” to help ensure that the country’s online environment does not violate local laws.

“The MCMC too takes action against content or application functions that violate local [laws],” he added. “This includes those that spread lewd or immoral content, exploitation, abuse, scams, exploiting children or threats towards public safety.”

Moreover, Fahmi Fadzil said the MCMC will act against any app found to be distributing prohibited content or facilitating illegal activities. This may include submitting requests to the relevant platform or app store to remove or block the content, restricting access to said content or service, and referring the matter to enforcement agencies for further investigation.

(Source: The Star, New Straits Times)