Maxis has updated its generative AI-powered in-app assistant, Miya, with support for Bahasa Malaysia (BM). The addition gives users the option to interact in the national language, making the experience more accessible and inclusive for a wider range of customers.

The telco first introduced Miya (short for “Maxis Intelligence, Your Assistant”) in October 2025 as part of its push towards AI-driven customer support. Since then, Maxis says the assistant has handled over half a million conversations, helping users resolve common telco-related issues while also surfacing relevant products and services.

Miya continues to function as a one-stop helper within the Maxis app, offering features such as bill management, roaming pass access, and contract checks directly through its chat interface. Users can also rely on it for general enquiries, account navigation, or learning more about what the telco offers. As expected from a virtual assistant, it remains available around the clock, which at least means no more waiting in line for basic support. Accessing it is done by simply tapping the Maxis logo at the bottom of the app to bring up the assistant.

For those who already use the Maxis app in BM, Miya will now default to your preferred language. Beyond that, the telco adds that it has also added speech-to-text functionality to the in-app AI assistant. This allows users to interact with the assistant more conveniently while on the move, rather than typing out queries manually.

With the introduction of BM support, some might be wondering if other local languages will be added. Responding to our query, Maxis says there are no plans at this time, whereby English and Bahasa Malaysia will remain as the only available options.

On a related note, it is also worth noting that Miya isn’t the company’s only assistant. The telco previously introduced Mia, a generative AI agent aimed at business customers, designed to handle enterprise-level interactions such as customer engagement, support automation, and sales assistance. And prior to the whole AI wave, Maxis also introduced MIRA, a virtual employee at its Concept Store in The Gardens Mall, Kuala Lumpur, which acted as a bridge between customers and on-site staff.

