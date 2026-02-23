You may have seen claims on social media about a RM500 cash aid in conjunction with the fasting month. The Ministry of Finance (MOF) has clarified that these claims are fake. Said clarification was made via its own social media channels, with an example of such claims included.

The fake claim circulating makes mention of a one-off RM500 E-Tunai being credited in stages as part of a supposed Ramadan aid. Also included, according to FMT, was a link for potential victims to “check their eligibility”, inadvertently sharing personal info instead. An image of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is also included, possibly to lend legitimacy to the claim.

The Prime Minister has himself also shared the Ministry’s post on his social media channels. Or more specifically on X, reposted the sharing of the aforementioned report by the Minister of Housing and Local Government, Nga Kor Ming.

As you’d expect whenever a fake claim like this appears, the MOF has paired its own post with a reminder of online safety practices. The ministry reminds the public to not click on suspicious links and not share personal information to unverified sources. Also, the ministry reminds the public to stop the spread of fake messages, and to always verify before sharing. For authentic info, the public should instead go directly to the ministry’s website and official social media channels.

