All the way back in 2021, a report claimed that Meta was working on a smartwatch. Following this initial leak, an image surfaced online, offering an idea of what such a product may look like. The company apparently intended to launch the wearable in 2022, but supposedly ditched the project in favour of other gadgets, like smart glasses and headsets.

Now, it seems like Meta may be looking to bring back its smartwatch project. What’s more, the device could arrive fairly soon. Citing sources familiar with the project, The Information claims that the Meta smartwatch could launch as early as 2026. According to the publication, the device, which is codenamed Malibu 2, will feature health-tracking tools and Meta AI features.

Of course, such capabilities are pretty much a staple in smartwatches at this point, and it is unclear how Meta will differentiate its offering from the competition. For now, not much is known about Malibu 2. Previously, the company’s initial smartwatch concept reportedly included two built-in cameras.

The decision to revive the project was revealed during a company strategy meeting at Mark Zuckerberg’s home in Hawaii. Aside from the smartwatch, Meta also intends on releasing an updated version of its Ray-Ban Display glasses, which is codenamed Hypernova 2. The glasses could debut sometime later this year. Then, in 2027, the company may launch AR glasses.

