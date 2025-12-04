Back in May, e-hailing service provider Maxim Malaysiawas first ordered to cease operations by the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD). Then in July, the agency said that Maxim will be allowed to continue operations, while still being under scrutiny. Earlier today, the e-hailing service announced that it has obtained “a final approval letter” from APAD. And with, the company is now allowed to continue legal operations throughout the country.

Previously, the Minister of Transport Anthony Loke explained that Maxim, alongside InDrive, were operating without fulfilling E-Hailing Vehicle Permint (EVP) requirements. The company was not ordered immediately cease operations with consideration of its broader impact. Instead, following an appeal, the two service providers were allowed to continue operating while being under a three-month probationary period.

During said probationary period, Maxim says that it has “implemented key improvements to ensure full driver licensing compliance. Part of this involves the Partner-Driver Legalisation Program announced back in August, designed to help drivers fulfil all of their legal requirements before operating. In the same vein, there was the Zero-Cost PSV program that covers the cost of getting a Public Service Vehicle license for new drivers.

Following the final approval, Maxim says that it “is now positioned to enhance its technological features, [and] expand services”. Though the company did launch the aforementioned programs. Beyond that, the service also launched the option for women-only drivers for lady riders in selected East Coast cities. During the press conference, the company says that the latter will be slowly expanded to the rest of Malaysia. Also rolled out in the meantime was improved service options for OKU riders, which includes better prices.