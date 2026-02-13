Honda has revealed more details of its upcoming Super-One electric Kei car. Ahead of its Japanese-market debut that’s scheduled for later this year, the automaker has confirmed several new design and cabin details, including a rather dramatic new paint option called Boost Violet Pearl.

According to Honda, the colour is apparently inspired by “blue jets,” a rare type of lightning that shoots upwards into the atmosphere instead of down to the ground. It sounds cool, looks even cooler, and feels like the kind of explanation you either fully buy into or politely nod along with.

Visually, the Super-One remains very close to its original show car. It keeps the familiar silhouette of the N-One e, but adds blistered fenders and a squat, bulldog-like stance. Honda has also confirmed that the production model will roll on 15-inch wheels, slightly smaller than the prototype’s, though they retain the same intricate eight-spoke, heat sink-inspired design. That same finned motif even carries over to the front air intake, tying the whole look together.

Fake Gears, Real Commitment

Inside, things get a bit more playful. The cabin largely mirrors the N-One e, but adds sportier, more heavily bolstered seats. The steering wheel features a purple Boost button (because of course it does), which unlocks extra motor output and simulates a seven-speed gearbox. Yes, you read that right – it is an EV pretending to shift gears.

The digital experience leans fully into that illusion. A dedicated seven-inch display shows battery temperature, a power meter, and even a tachometer for those entirely fictional revs. Honda also equips the Super-One with an eight-speaker Bose sound system, a first for one of its compact models, which plays a key role in the car’s Active Sound Control system.

Apart from blasting sick beats from Lil Jon, the speakers also pump synthetic engine sounds into the cabin and mimic gear changes, creating an experience that is very much for occupants only. Never thought we’d live to see a Honda car taking “syok sendiri” to a whole new level.

Actual Specifications Are Still Blurry

As for actual specifications, unfortunately, Honda has yet to provide details. However, previously leaked details suggest outputs of around 95 PS (70 kW) and 162 Nm of torque. Additionally, judging by its claimed charging time of 20 to 80% in about 30 minutes, it likely uses the same 29.6 kWh battery as the N-One e.

For comparison, the Super-One’s casual cousin features a single motor with 47 kW of power and 162 Nm of torque. As mentioned above, powering the motor is a 29.6 kWh battery that offers a WLTP range of 295km.

A Local Launch, Maybe?

The Super-One has already made a quiet appearance outside Japan – in Malaysia, in fact. As you may recall, a camouflaged prototype was spotted undergoing road tests on local roads last year, hinting that Honda could potentially bring the EV here – hopefully, along with the N-One e.

