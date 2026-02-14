It’s barely been a year since Sandfall Interactive’s Clair Obscur Expedition 33 was released, and the game has gone on to garner critical acclaim, and sweeping up the trophies at last year’s Game Awards. Recently, however, the game’s Collectors Edition artbook became a subject of scrutiny to the most unlikely of offices: the Iraqi Ministry of Culture and State Board of Antiquities and Heritage.

Here’s what went down: Redditor Ahmed15252 first posted on Reddit that their Monolith Collectors’ Edition art book had basically been confiscated by the Iraqi government, on the grounds that it was “possibly ancient”. Now, for the uninitiated, much of the country of Iraq, along with its Middle Eastern neighbours, is riddled with ancient sites and landmarks, which in turn are home to an immeasurable number of artifacts that have either been lost to the passages of time, plundered by colonisers of yore, or destroyed by religious and sectarian violence.

Due to the last two scenarios, it’s easy to understand why the Iraqi authorities and its Antiquities division are on a knife’s edge whenever they come across something that alludes to what could be potential ancient treasure, and the possibility that someone is trying to smuggle out artifacts.

“This can’t be for real, My expedition journal that comes with the monlith set got detained by customs for being “possibly ancient”, Customs opened the package and decided the art book looked a bit too ancient. You know… drawings, symbols, vibes, Result: The book has been officially sent to the Iraqi Museum / Technical Committee to confirm that it is in fact a modern video game art book and not a newly discovered lost artifact, 10/10 experience will definitely accidentally import history again.My video game art book was detained by customs for being “possibly ancient””

That being said, the Expedition 33 art book in question, dubbed The Expeditioner’s Journal, is a 48-page hardcover art book that includes a “Monolith Set” of the Paintress, a music box statuette, a Steelbook, and premium case. Again, it’s an interesting case, and to be fair, much of the artwork and style of Sandfall Interactive’s critically acclaimed title looks and feel unique, as well as otherworldly.

(Source: Reddit)