AI.com, the domain that once belonged to the local named Arsyan Ismail, has officially been sold to Kris Marszalek, co-founder and CEO of the domain, Crypto.com. The domain was sold for a total of US$70 million (~RM275.2 million) in cryptocurrency.

Marszalek announced his purchase of AI.com, which he began in April last year, via his account on X. “I purchased ai.com in April. Since that time, we created a team that has been steadily building. There are always twists and turns, but I’m excited with our first launch this Sunday during the Super Bowl. ai.com is on a mission to accelerate the arrival of AGI by building a decentralized network of autonomous, self-improving AI agents that perform real-world tasks for the good of humanity. Try it this Sunday and send me your feedback. We will be iterating hourly. We built Crypto.com as a community. We will do the same with ai.com.”

The purchase is the largest transaction of a publicly disclosed domain, to date. Initially, the domain had reportedly been listed for sale with a US$100 million (~RM393 million) price tag, back in March 2025. It’s clear that Marszalek and Ismail may have come to terms on the current sale figure behind closed doors.

As to what Marszalek intends to do with it, he says that AI.com will be used to enable users to create personal AI agents, capable of delivering messages, trade stocks, and execute actions across apps. “We are at a fundamental shift in AI’s evolution as we rapidly move beyond basic chats to AI agents actually getting things done for humans. Our vision is a decentralised network of billions of agents who self-improve and share these improvements with each other, vastly and rapidly expanding agentic capabilities and accelerating the advent of AGI,” said Marszalek.

Also, if the name Arsyan Ismail sounds familiar, it is probably because the man came into the spotlight nearly a decade ago, when he made headline by purchasing the only unit of the Acer Predator 21X in Malaysia. The gaming laptop was, at the time, was a powerhouse in its own right; retailing at RM39,999 then, it sported a 21-inch curved WFHD monitor (2,560 x 1,080), dual GTX 1080 GPUs in SLI mode, dual 512GB NVMe Gen3 SSDs, a Core i7-7820HK, and 64GB DDR4 RAM.

